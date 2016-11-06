Voves’ Church Hill keeps on growing

Church Hill Classics, founded 25 years ago by Ridgefielder CEO Lucie Voves, is again on the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies list. The Monroe-based business is one of only two in the consumer products and services category to make the Inc. 5000 honor roll for the 10th time.

Voves started the custom framing business — known online as diplomaframe.com — 25 years ago in the basement of her Ridgefield home. From its beginnings in 1991 as a “moonlighting” venture, Church Hill Classics is a $10-million-a-year company that has grown 56% in the past three years. Inc. is a monthly magazine focused on growing businesses.