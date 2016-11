A night of fashion and boutique shopping to benefit the Resiliency Center of Newtown is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Ridgefield Playhouse, starting at 6:30 with pop-up shopping at AR Kids and accessories and fashions by Lauren DiNardo. “Celebrity” models, children and surprise guests will take the stage starting at 7:30. For tickets, call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795, or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org

