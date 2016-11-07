The Ridgefield Press

Documentary screening examines personality

By The Ridgefield Press on November 7, 2016 in Happenings · 0 Comments

 

The Ridgefield Playhouse and Silver Hill Hospital plan a screening of Borderline, a documentary on personality disorder, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. A panel discussion with the film’s director, Rebbie Ratner, and Regina V., the film’s main character, along with Dr. Aaron Krasner, director of the adolescent transitional living program at Silver Hill, will take place after the screening.

Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance by calling the box office at 203-438-5795.

More information: ridgefieldplayhouse.org

