Qi Three is a new workshop available through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Frances Goulart, long-term Pilates and yoga instructor, combines tai chi, yoga and Pilates. “You’ll strengthen your abs and back, gain flexibility, and improve posture, coordination, and balance — in one 60-minute workout,” she said.

The class meets at the Venus Building (old high school, use Governor Street entrance) on Tuesdays, Nov. 15, 22 and 29 and Dec. 6 and 13, from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. Cost is $62. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older pay $47. Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone 203-431-2812 for information.

