Kerner seminar on wise aging

Jerome Kerner will be presenting a seminar on wise aging on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 11 to 1 at Congregation Shir Shalom, 46 Peaceable Street.

Kerner will introduce concepts such as life review, forgiveness work and issues surrounding our mortality.

Sessions are not specific to any faith or denomination and are based on the work From Age-ing to Sage-ing: A Profound New Vision of Growing Older by Rabbi Zalman Schachter-Shalomi. The program is geared to those 55 and older. Participants may bring a bag lunch. Coffee and tea will be available. More information: 203-438-6589 or ourshirshalom.org