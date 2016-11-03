Healthy living expo is Saturday at Parks & Rec

The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce Health and Wellness Council will host its third annual Healthy Living Expo at the Ridgefield Parks and Recreation Center on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The event, co-sponsored by Elements Massage and Laurel Ridge Health Care Center, focuses on health and wellness services available to the public. Some 40 vendors will participate, showcasing a variety of products and services, including massage, neurofeedback, osteopathy, skin care, elder care options, community wellness initiatives, chiropractic, youth activities, nutrition, and CPR. The Ridgefield Police Department will also be on hand to perform car seat inspections in the Founders Hall parking lot along with a drug takeback booth.

The recreation center will be hosting a variety of hourlong, free classes beginning at 8 a.m. that will run throughout the morning. The free classes include Zumba, indoor cycling, yoga, and family fitness; pre-registration is encouraged at 203-431-2755.

The expo is free and the first 150 attendees will receive free swag bags and a passport to present at the vendor tables to be stamped to earn raffle tickets for prizes.

Food provided by Greens on the Go will be available for purchase, and there will also be an olive oil tasting.

More information: destinationridgefield.com or 203-438-5992.