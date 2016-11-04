TV Movie Menu: Escape to films

On this pre-election weekend, broadcast and standard cable stations offer a look at a range of winners and losers. Take a look at what’s available.
The Candidate (1972)
Robert Redford scores as an appealing politician who reinvents how someone running for office can connect with potential voters. Jeremy Larner’s script won a well-deserved Oscar.
Friday, November 4, 6 p.m., Turner Classic Movies
Mission: Impossible (1996)
Tom Cruise outsmarts a network of villains in this movie adaptation of the hit television show from the 1960s. Jon Voight costars as a most sinister bad guy.
Saturday, November 5, 9 a.m., Spike
The River Wild (1994)
Meryl Streep fights with her husband, shoots the rapids and tries to save her family from the enemy in a rare adventure film for a three-time Oscar winner. And Meryl makes it work.
Saturday, November 5, 10 a.m., Sundance
High Society (1956)
Bing Crosby, Grace Kelly and Frank Sinatra shine in this musical remake of the classic comedy The Philadelphia Story. But the movie goes to saucy Celeste Holm.
Saturday, November 5, 10:30 a.m., Turner Classic Movies
Million Dollar Baby (2004)
Hillary Swank won her second Oscar as Best Actress for creating a striking portrayal of an ambitious woman who wants to fight in the boxing ring. Another classic from Clint Eastwood.
Saturday, November 5, 12:30 p.m., Sundance
Two Mules for Sister Sara (1970)
Shirley MacLaine and Clint Eastwood team up in an offbeat adventure about a cowboy and a nun who try to help each other travel the Mexico countryside. A surprisingly fun film.
Saturday, November 5, 5:30 p.m., Sundance
Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980)
Sissy Spacek won an Oscar for recreating the life of Loretta Lynn in this delightful musical biopic that avoids the usual pitfalls of the genre. Tommy Lee Jones is rock solid as her husband.
Saturday, November 5, 8 p.m., Turner Classic Movies
The Way We Were (1973)
Barbra Streisand should have won her second Best Actress Oscar for her complex portrayal of an ambitious woman who refuses to compromise. But Glenda Jackson won for A Touch of Class.
Sunday, November 6, 12 noon, Turner Classic Movies
Notting Hill (1999)
Julia Roberts is at her most appealing as an American actress who falls for a British bookseller. Hugh Grant walks away with the film as a romantic hero who acts like a regular guy.
Sunday, November 6, 4 p.m., Flix
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011)
Judi Dench and Maggie Smith lead a strong cast of senior citizen performers who play senior citizens looking for a better life during retirement. Dench and Smith are pitch perfect.
Sunday, November 6, 3 p.m., FXM