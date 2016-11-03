This Weekend: Gems and more

Timeless

The Walsh Gallery at Fairfield University’s Quick Center for the Arts will host an opening reception for a new exhibit, Leonardo Cremonini (1925-2010): Timeless Monumentality, on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The works, paintings from The William Louis-Dreyfus Foundation comprise a survey of the work of the Italian painter, greatly admired by his contemporaries in the worlds of both art and literature.

The Quick Center will have several special programs related to the exhibit, which runs through March 4. For more information, visit quickcenter.com or call 1-877-ARTS-396.

A Work of One’s Own

The New Canaan Library, 151 Main Street, will present a joint art exhibit by Jodiann Strmiska and Jessica Hughes, Forging a Work of One’s Own, opening Thursday, Nov. 3, at 6 p.m. in the Curtis Gallery. Hughes focuses on a “self-made, highly personal visual language” while Strmiska creates graphite drawings from models she has prepared.

Their work will be on view through December. For more information, visit newcanaanlibrary.org or call 203-594-5075.

Now or Later

Square One Theatre Company will present a political drama, Now or Later by Christopher Shinn, Nov. 3-20. Performances are at 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and Saturdays at 8, Saturdays at 4, and Sundays at 2 at the Stratford Academy, 719 Birdseye Street.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $19 for seniors and students; for reservations, visit squareonetheatre.com or call 203-375-8778.

TBICO luncheon

The Bridge to Independence & Career Opportunities will have its 2016 fund-raising luncheon on Friday, Nov. 4, at 11:30 a.m. at the Crowne Plaza Danbury, 18 Old Ridgebury Road. Guest speaker will be Dr. Ellyn Shander, image strategist, physician and author, who will talk about manifesting happiness. The event will also include a silent auction.

Tickets ($65) benefit TBICO’s work helping people help themselves through education, job training and financial literacy. For more information, visit tbicoworks.org or call 203-743-6695.

Political caricatures

Robert Carley of Darien will show his recent work, Hail to the Chief … Caricatures and the Wit and Wisdom of Presidents, in three exhibits opening this weekend throughout the state. First will be a reception at the Legislative Office Building and State Capitol concourse in Hartford on Friday, Nov. 4, from 2 to 3 p.m. There will be a reception at the Norwalk Public Library, One Belden Avenue, on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 3 to 4 p.m. and at the Ridgefield Library, 472 Main Street, on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2 to 4 p.m.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 203-655-4321.

Her inspirations

Erin Nazzaro of Georgetown will open a solo show My Inspirations at the Keeler Tavern Museum’s Carriage Barn, 132 Main Street, Ridgefield, on Friday, Nov. 4, with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. The exhibit continues through Sunday, Nov. 13; for hours, visit keelertavernmuseum.org or call 203-438-5485.

Nazzaro will be showing new works, including photographs, pastels and watercolors and acrylics, inspired by many visits to the American Southwest and Latin America.

Artisan show

The Wilton Historical Society’s annual American Artisan Show will take place at the historical society’s campus at 224 Danbury Road/Route 7 on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 to 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6, from 10 to 4. Admission is $10.

A festive preview and auction is planned on Friday evening, Nov. 4, from 6 to 9 p.m., when guests will have first opportunity to browse the show while enjoying hors d’oeuvres provided by Wilton’s Schoolhouse Restaurant. TIckets are $100. For more information, visit wiltonhistorical.org.

Comedy for Mikey’s Way

Chris Monty, a regular on the New York comedy scene, will headline a benefit for the Mikey’s Way Foundation, which aids children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases, on Friday, Nov. 4, at the Downtown Cabaret Theater, 263 Golden Hill Street, Bridgeport.

Tickets are $50 and doors will open at 6:30, with the show starting at 8. To buy tickets, visit mikeyswaycomedy.eventbrite.com; for more information, visit mikeysway.org.

First Fridays

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum in Ridgefield will present the singer Milton at the First Fridays contemporary cocktail party on Friday, Nov. 4, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the museum, 258 Main Street. Admission is $20; for more information, visit aldrichart.org or call 203-438-4519.

Comedy for the zoo!

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport will have its first Comedy for a Cause, featuring two comedians, a wine and beer open bar, live and silent auctions and more on Friday, Nov. 4, at 8 at The Warehouse at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street. Doors open at 7.

Jane Condon of Greenwich will open for Tom Cotter, who has starred on America’s Got Talent and appeared on The Tonight Show, Last Comic Standing and Comedy Central Presents …Tom Cotter. Tickets are $95; $145 for VIP. For information, visit beardsleyzoo.org.

Classic comedy

The Wilton Playshop will present Philip Barry’s classic 1939 comedy The Philadelphia Story, Nov. 4-19 at the playshop, Lovers Lane, off Ridgefield Road/Route 33. Performances are at 8 on Fridays and Saturdays, with a Thursday, Nov. 17, show at 8 and Sundays, Nov. 6 and 13, at 2.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for seniors and students; there’s a $5 Thrifty Thursday discount.

Sleuth, a thriller

Music Theatre of Connecticut will present the classic stage thriller, Sleuth, featuring David Brickman of ABC’s General Hospital and John Little of HBO’s Boardwalk Empire, opening Friday, Nov. 4. Performances will take place at the MTC MainStage at 509 Westport Avenue, Norwalk (behind Nine West Outlet), on Fridays at 8, Saturdays at 4 and 8, and Sundays at 2 through Nov. 20.

Tickets range from $30 to $55 and available at musictheatreofct.com or by phone, 203-454-3883.

Minerals and more

The Stamford Mineralogical Society will host its annual Gem, Mineral, Jewelry and Fossil Show & Festival on Nov. 5 and 6, Saturday from 9:30 to 5 and Sunday from 10 to 4:30, at the Eastern Greenwich Civic Center, 90 Harding Road. Dealers will be showing gifts, jewelry, crystals, minerals, gemstones and fossils and there will be a mini-mine for children to explore.

Admission is $6; $1 for children under 12. For more information, visit stamfordmineralsociety.org.

CraftWestport

The Westport Young Woman’s League annual CraftWestport show will take place Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 to 6, and Sunday, Nov. 6, 10 to 5, at Staples High School, 70 North Avenue, Westport. Artrider Productions Inc. is in charge of the show, which will feature 175 exhibitors. There will also be a pop-up Marketplace, organized by the Westport Young Woman’s League.

Show admission is $10; $9 for seniors; $5 for kids 12-18; and free for those under 12. For more information, visit craftwestport.com.

Apple Fair

Norwalk’s United Congregational Church will resume its annual Apple Fair this year on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 to 4 at the church, 275 Richards Avenue. Booths will include apple pies, bake sale with apple goodies, book sale, country crafts, Chinese auction, kids’ activities, white elephant, lunch, popcorn and more.

For more information, call 203-838-8858.

Voice competition

The Heida Hermanns International Voice Competition, presented by the Connecticut Alliance for Music, will take place this weekend at the Unitarian Church in Westport, 10 Lyons Plains Road. The semi-finals will begin at 10 on Saturday, Nov. 5, and continue through 4 p.m. as the judges select six finalists from a field of 16. Admission is free.

The finals will begin at 2 on Sunday, Nov. 6, when the six finalists will compete for judges John Macurdy of the Metropolitan opera, soprano Patricia Schuman and Martha Sharp, professor of voice in Salzburg, Austria. Tickets are $35 and include a reception while the judges deliberate. For information, visit camusic.org.

Christmas Fair

Trinity-St. Michael’s Church, 554 Tunxis Hill Road, Fairfield, will have its Christmas Fair on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 to 3 in the parish hall. Admision is free For more information, email [email protected] or call 203-368-3225.

Hungarian Pastry Sale

The Calvin Reformed Church of Norwalk at 19 Lexington Avenue will have a Fall Harvest Hungarian Pastry and Sausage Sale on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The sale takes place in the church parlor, with entry from Lubrano Place off Lexington Avenue; for more information, call 203-838-6769.

Towards Abstraction

The Bruce Museum in Greenwich will present Towards Abstraction, 19401985: Brett Weston Photographs from the Bruce Museum Collection, Nov. 5-Feb. 9. Weston (1911-1993) made photographs for nearly 70 years and was obsessed with abstracted micro-images of reality as well as of cities and landscapes captured by a long telephoto lens.

The exhibit comprises 23 vintage 11-x-14- and 8-x-10-inch black-and-white photographs athat were part of a gift to the museum from the Christian Keesee Collection. The museum is at One Museum Drive; for more information, visit brucemuseum.org or call 203-869-0376.

Pops Series

The New Haven Symphony Orchestra, with pops conductor Chelsea Tipton, will open its Pop Series with Music of the Night, Broadway hits, on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 2:30 p.m. at Hamden Middle School and on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 3 p.m. at Shelton High School.

Tickets ranges from $35 to $49; for reservations and more information, visit newhavensymphony.org or call 203-865-0831 x20.

Barn Bash

Richard “Cookie” Thomas and his band will be special guests at the KEYS Barn Bash on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Carriage Barn in Waveny Park, 681 South Avenue, New Canaan. Drinks, hors d’oeuvres, music, and a silent auction are included in the $125 ticket; dress is casual. The evening benefits KEYS (Kids Empowered by Your Support) and reservations are recommended; for information, email [email protected].

Army band

The United States Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus will perform a free concert on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. at Wilton High School’s Clune Auditorium, 395 Danbury Road/Route 7. For ticket information, call 203-731-9082.

The concert is sponsored by American Legion Post 78 & 86.

Four Seasons Ball

The 52nd Four Seasons Ball to benefit the Kennedy Center will take place Saturday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. at Rolling Hills Country Club, 333 Hurlbutt Street, Wilton. The fund-raiser will honor Nancy and Joe Dennin of Trumbull and Bonnie and Steve Smith of Shelton, who have supported the Kennedy Center for decades. Proceeds benefit the Kennedy Center’s residential services for people with disabilities.

Tickets are $200 per person; for information and reservations, visit thekennedycenterinc.org or call 203-365-8522 x213.

BackCountry Jazz

Tenor saxophonist Bennie Wallace will lead an ensemble of well known jazz musicians on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 7 at St. Bede’s Chapel on the grounds of Carmel Academy, 270 Lake Avenue, Greenwich. The concert will benefit BackCountry Jazz’s music education programs in Fairfield County.

The musicians Wallace has assembled are trumpeter Terell Stafford, guitarist Bobby Broom and New Orleans drummer Herlin Riley; they’ll start playing at 7:30.

For more information about BackCountry Jazz and to buy tickets for the concert, visit backcountryjazz.org or call 203-561-3111.

Fall concert

The American Chamber Orchestra Fall Concert on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 7:30 at the First Presbyterian Church of Fairfield, 2475 Easton Turnpike, will feature Olivier Fluchaire in Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto. Also on the program are Strauss’s Blue Danube Waltz and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3 “Eroica.”

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students; for reservations, visit americanchamberorchestra.com or call 203-255-7661.

The ‘Broad’s Way’

Nite Spot Nights at the Milford Center for the Arts will present Jeri Sager in This Broad’s Way, a cabaret evening of Broadway music, on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 8 p.m.; doors open at 7:15. The series is presented by Milford Arts Council in association with Pantochino Productions Inc.

Sager has had numerous Broadway roles and performed on many other stages, from USO productions to the Grand Ole Opry.

Tickets are $30 and available online at milfordarts.org or by calling 203-878-6647. The arts center is at 40 Railroad Avenue South.

Sensory-friendly morning

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk will have a Sensory-Friendly Morning for guests with sensory-processing differences on Sunday, Nov. 6, starting at 8 a.m. Lights will be lower and music and other sounds will be turned down or off and the Aquarium will show specially selected IMAX movies with lower volume and the theater lights less dim. Special guests will have the Aquarium to themselves until regular opening time at 10 a.m. and the special lighting and sound will continue until noon.

For more information, visit maritime aquarium.org or call 203-852-0700 x2232.

New at Silvermine

Two exhibits open Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Silvermine Arts Center’s Galleries, 1037 Silvermine Road, New Canaan. The Silvermine Artists Guild show is New Work/New Directions, with paintings, photographs, sculptures, ceramics, prints and more. Kyoshi Otsuka’s solo exhibit is Soyo Kaze, which means soft wind in Japanese. The works are paintings in acrylic, many in black and white, a few using color.

Following an opening reception on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m., the shows will remain on view through Dec. 23. For more information, visit silvermineart.org or call 203-966-9700.

Remembering Gustav

Friends of the Greater Bridgeport Symphony will pay tribute to their late longtime music director and conductor Gustav Meier on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2:30 p.m. with a musicale, Remembering Gustav, at the Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Avenue, Southport. Maestro Eric Jacobsen, who now leads the symphony, will be joined by pianist Andrew Armstrong, cellist Allison Eldredge, violinist Alexander Markov and violinist Deborah Wong.

A reception will follow the concert; tickets are $100, $125 for VIP seating. All proceeds benefit the Gustav Meier Memorial Fund. For reservations, call 203-576-0263.

Songs of Thanksgiving

Music on the Hill Chamber Chorus will perform Songs of Thanksgiving on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 3 p.m. at the Wilton Presbyterian Church, 48 New Canaan Road. The program will include early works by Schütz and Billings and contemporary works by American composers Aaron Copland, Gwyneth Walker and Eric Whitacre.

Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door; students will be admitted free. Visit musiconthehillct.org or call 203-529-3133.

And coming up …

The Greenwich Decorative Arts Society will present Georgia O’Keefe and the Women Artists, Photographers, and Collectors of the Stieglitz Circle, a lecture by Lisa M. Messinger, independent scholar and retired curator of modern art, Metropolitan Museum of Art, on Monday, Nov. 7. Her lecture will take place at 1:15 at the Bruce Museum, One Museum Drive, Greenwich. Admission is $25; reservations are required. Email [email protected] or call 203-322-2967.

* * * *

Photographer Daryl Hawk will present Into the Heart of Cuba for the Appalachian Mountain Club on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Saugatuck Congregational Church, 245 Post Road East, Westport. Doors open at 6:30 for wine, appetizers, pasta dinner, salad and desserts; the presentation will begin at 7:30 and run an hour. Cost is $15, payable at the door. Participants are asked to bring a dessert to share if possible. For more information, visit ct-amc.org or email [email protected].

* * * *

Rendezvous In Black, an exhibition featuring two solo shows by artists Cindy Sherman and Ann Chernow, opens next week at the Housatonic Museum of Art. The entirely black and white exhibition is inspired by film noir. An opening reception will take place Thursday, Nov. 10, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the museum at 900 Lafayette Boulevard, Bridgeport. Film professor and author Richard Edwards will give a talk about women and film noir at 6 p.m. The show runs through Dec. 16. For more information, visit hcc.commnet.edu/artmuseum/ or call 203-332-5052.