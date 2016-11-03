Here’s a look at some of the headlines in this week’s Ridgefield Press:
- The fire department has a new engine, but it won’t be located at headquarters on Catoonah Street.
- A group of concerned parents are pushing to start all schools at 8 a.m. — or later. Will there petition make the change that previous groups have failed at producing?
- The selectmen have appointed three men to create the town’s first-ever open space violation board — two is a quorum.
- The front page isn’t the only part of the paper bombarded with election coverage. There are nine inside pages donated to having every race covered — from the 4th District Congressional seat to the Judge of Probate race.
- It’s not all politics though, there’s a mystery garden on Wilton Road East that is turning heads and leaving The Press staff puzzled. Oh, and there’s a connection to the movie “The Martian.”
- Speaking of mysteries, Our Lady of Fatima statue visited Ridgefield’s Main Street Sunday and closed down the road for 30 minutes. Nobody was made aware until after the fact though, leaving residents wondering what the peaceful march was all about.
- Looking ahead to this weekend, there’s a food drive Saturday, as well as the third annual Healthy Living Expo at the rec center.
- For those looking for entertainment, the high school will be presenting a student-ran play of The Game’s Afoot all weekend long — and next weekend, too.
- In sports, the girls cross country team celebrated a state championship, while the girls soccer and volleyball teams continue their quest for a conference crown.
- Football beatdown Bridgeport Central last weekend, and climbed to No. 8 in the state rankings. If they win out, they’ll most likely make the playoffs.
- In the People section, the Fitzgerald quadruplets — born in March of 1991 — reflect on growing up in Ridgefield and talk about what they’re doing now.
- Of course, there are plenty of endorsement letters this week, Halloween pictures, and November happenings, too!
