Online ed2go

By The Ridgefield Press on November 5, 2016

Online courses with ed2go are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education.  These instructor-facilitated online courses allow learning from any location at any time. Available classes include business, computers, writing, psychology, languages, health, and online test prep. All courses run for six weeks. A new session of each course begins on the second or third Wednesday of each month. The next sessions start mid-November and December. Courses are project-oriented and include lessons, quizzes, hands-on assignments, discussion areas, and supplementary links. Most of the courses cost between $99 and $120. Visit ridgefieldschools.org and click ed2go online courses or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

