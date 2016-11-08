The Ridgefield Press

Basic Bookkeeping/Accounting is a Ridgefield Continuing Education class to take before taking an accounting course. The course covers double-entry bookkeeping/accounting and basics like accounts receivable, payables, journal entries, expenses, revenues, and chart of accounts, as well as key accounting terms.

Instructor Laura Jonassen has a bachelor of business administration degree and 12 years’ experience in accounting in both the public and corporate sectors. The class meets on Wednesdays, Nov. 30 and Dec. 7 and 14, from 10 to noon at the Venus Building. Cost is $71 (Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older pay $53), plus a workbook fee of $7 to $9. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information.

