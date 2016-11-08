Two daytime art classes for beginner (and experienced) artists start soon in Ridgefield Continuing Education. Drawing for Beginners is for the inexperienced and experienced alike. All the fundamentals will be covered, from contour through composition. Class meets on Thursdays, Dec. 1 through Feb. 2 (seven sessions), from 10 to noon at the Venus Building (use Governor Street entrance opposite police station). Cost is $149 (materials list on website). Explore the Mediums allows participants to explore charcoal, pastel, watercolor, and oil by spending a two-hour class on each medium to help them decide which medium is for them. Explore meets on Mondays, Dec. 5, 12 and 19 and Jan. 9, 23 and 30, from 10:30 to 12:30. Cost is $128, plus a $20 fee payable to the instructor at the first class, which covers all materials and supplies needed. Ridgefield senior (age 62 and older) discount available.

Instructor Laura McCormick is a freelance artist specializing in charcoal and pastel portraiture. Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.