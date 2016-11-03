Thrift Shop: Wonderful wall art

Our donors are an eclectic, well-traveled group, which is very special for the rest of us. Come see some wonderful wall art at the Thrift Shop this week and add just the right pizzazz — and a little culture — to your décor.

There is a large Indian wall hanging (about 5 ½ feet wide by 4 feet deep) in dark blue with an embroidered and sequined elephant using shades of green, blue, turquoise, and pink. In Indian culture, the elephant is a symbol of mental strength and responsibility.

A large Chinese fan, close to five feet wide, is framed in cherry and features cranes on a gold background with flowers in green and burgundy. The crane is the most popular bird in Chinese history and is a symbol of longevity and success. A framed fabric picture of a Japanese garden has intricate details in vibrant colors. Japanese gardens express spirituality and bring a sense of peaceful meditation. And if American culture is more your style, a beautiful watercolor by David Throndson features a Colorado landscape with snow-covered mountains in the background.

FYI: Thanksgiving decorations will be displayed on Nov. 7; Christmas cards are available now and selling quickly.