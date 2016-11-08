Help for Medicare enrollment

This year, RVNA has joined forces with Karen Gaudian, municipal agent for the elderly in the Ridgefield Department of Social Services, to provide Choices counselors.

Choices counselors are certified volunteers who work directly with local seniors to help insure that they are enrolled in the most fitting and cost-effective Medicare plans for them. During the annual Medicare open enrollment period, which runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, seniors can make adjustments to their health and prescription coverage plans in accordance with their own needs, as well as recent Medicare changes.

Between now and the end of open enrollment on Dec. 7, Karen and her Choices team are offering several informational programs at the Ridgefield Library, as well as one-on-one counseling sessions.

“We all tend to avoid what we don’t like and don’t know, and Medicare definitely falls into that category.”

It’s tempting to stay with the same plans year after year even if they aren’t the most suitable ones for your needs. Choices counselors are here to make it comprehensible, so that you have the best plan to suit your specific needs without spending more than necessary. Every year we want to meet with more residents and save more money for our community. It’s a very satisfying process for both our residents and us.

To make an appointment with a Choices counselor, or to attend a group program, contact Karen Gaudian, municipal agent for the elderly, Ridgefield Department of Social Services, at 203-431-2754 or [email protected]

Don’t forget to bring your Medicare card, a list of your prescriptions and your insurance card.

