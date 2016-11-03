RVNA: Vote and vax

Nov. 8 is not only Election Day, it’s also a great opportunity to get a flu shot at your local Ridgefield or Redding polling location. RVNA nurses will be at all three Ridgefield polling locations, East Ridge Middle School, Scotts Ridge Middle School and Yanity gym, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Flu shots will also be available at the Redding Community Center during the same hours.

RVNA flu clinics are staffed by trained and experienced RVNA nurses. Two types of preservative-free vaccine are offered. The quadrivalent vaccine is appropriate for those 6 months and older and contains four strains of inactive influenza viruses. The high-dose vaccine is available for people age 65 and older and contains three strains of inactive influenza viruses and four times the amount of antigen to create a stronger immune response. This year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends that the live attenuated flu vaccine, also known as the nasal spray or FluMist, not be used during the 2016-17 season due to low effectiveness in past years. Prevnar 13 pneumonia vaccine is also available at all RVNA flu clinics.

Take advantage of the opportunity to get your seasonal flu vaccination while casting your ballot. Otherwise, RVNA has drop-in flu clinics at its 27 Governor Street office, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m, with extended hours to 6 p.m. on Wednesday. RVNA provides direct medical billing for many insurances. Checks and credit cards are also accepted. For more information, call 203-438-5555.