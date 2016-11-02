Our Lady of Fatima statue visits

The Our Lady of Fatima statue visited Ridgefield Sunday and was the focus of a procession on Main Street. The priests and parishioners of Christ the King Church, operated by the Society of Saint Pius X, accompanied the statue, which is traveling across the country during a three-year journey in honor of the 100th anniversary of the appearance of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal.

The event drew nearly 100 people who proceeded on Main Street, which was closed at some points for about 30 minutes in total.

Police Capt. Jeff Kreitz said the group walked south on Main Street and crossed the road at Governor Street. The group then walked back to Ballard Park.

“An officer assisted the group in crossing at both Governor Street and then on their return to Ballard Park at Prospect Street,” he said. “We were notified prior so we could assist with the crossings if needed.”

The pilgrim statue visits are part of an effort to increase devotion to the Blessed Mother and renew consecration to her Immaculate Heart. “This visit can change lives and it will!” said Father Jean Violette, pastor of Christ the King Church.