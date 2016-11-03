Family Fun Day is Tuesday

School is out on Tuesday, Nov. 8, for Election Day. Bring your whole family to Ridgefield Parks and Recreation’s Family Fun Day from noon to 4 at the recreation center. There will be free activities for all ages, including a rock climbing wall, mechanical pumpkin, laser tag, inflatable wacky world, inflatable obstacle course, and bounce house. Free recreation swim will be available from 2 to 4, and the pool slide will be open from 3 to 3:45. Tell your friends and don’t forget your swimsuits. Remember that any non-swimmer must be accompanied in the pool by an adult. We also ask that children under the age of 12 be accompanied at all times by an adult who is 16 years old or older. This event is rain or shine.

Boys and girls are invited to sign up for Flips Tumbling with former Walt Disney World stuntman Phil Fotopoulos. This program is great for cheerleaders, gymnasts, break dancers, and anyone interested in learning body control. Classes meet on Mondays, Tuesdays or Wednesdays and are available to students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Your child may try a class once for a $25 drop-in rate to see if it’s right. For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.