Election perspectives

Archive documents at Keeler Tavern Museum provide windows into past presidential elections. One such treasure is a list — elegant script, ink now brown, five fragile pages written on both sides — of 600-plus “Electors of the Town of Ridgefield Legally qualified to vote for Electors of President and Vice President of the United States on the 1st Monday in November 1844.” (James K. Polk, Democrat, prevailed in that contest, becoming our 11th president.)

Of course, none of the names are female, as women were only permitted to vote in presidential elections starting in 1920.

Innkeeper Anna Marie Resseguie, writing in her journal in August 1856, mentions Ridgefield meetings and torch-lit processions by supporters of James Buchanan, a Democrat, and John C. Fremont of the newly organized Republican Party. (Buchanan prevailed, becoming our 15th president.)

Her most colorful entry, however, appears on Oct. 31, 1860, as a four-way contest for president drew to a close. “Visit at Mrs. Godfrey’s. Return early in the evening on account of the Torch Light procession of the Wide Awakes. The street looked lively, many of the dwellings being illuminated. Between three and four hundred Wide Awakes marched … with three bands of music. Multitudes of spectators thronged the highway.”

The Wide Awakes were not Hallowe’en spirits. They were a loosely organized phalanx of young men who supported Republican Abraham Lincoln.

Less than a week later, Anna Marie reports, “a good majority for [Abraham] Lincoln in R[idgefield]” — a 66% majority, in fact.”