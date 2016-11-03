Founders Hall: Music of Richard Rodgers

Fall semester classes may be winding down, but special events are still going strong. Friday, Nov. 4, at 2 p.m., join us for the Game Show Tea, sponsored by RVNA and HomeCare by RVNA. In this take-off of a popular television show, Minute to Win It, contestants will have 60 seconds to compete in several deceptively simple games. We won’t give away here the specifics of the games (or prizes) but will say that any friendly competition involving Hula Hoops, Slinkys and M&Ms is sure to be fun.

The competition might be a bit stiffer at the Billiards Doubles Tournament, on Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 9 and 10, starting at 9 a.m. each day. This annual autumn event will feature a hot lunch on Wednesday and trophies for the winners. The cost is $8 ($10 for non-Ridgefield members). Sign up by Friday, Nov. 4, to join the tournament.

For a different type of entertainment, come hear The Two of Us Plus One perform the music of Richard Rodgers on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 3:30 p.m. Singers Wanda Grochowski and Joanne Kant, accompanied by pianist Justine Macurdy, will delight you with their renditions of songs that Rodgers composed during his 40-year career with lyricists Lorenz Hart, Stephen Sondheim and Oscar Hammerstein. All three group members are seasoned performers with roots in opera. In addition to performing songs, they’ll give historical perspectives on the works of these renowned composers and lyricists.