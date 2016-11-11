A fencing academy that plans to add archery has leased half of the long-empty former grocery store space at 21 Governor Street, and a craft brewer has come forward as a potential tenant for the other half — though nothing is inked and final, and other possible renters are reportedly under consideration.

Way of the Sword, a fencing school that has been operating in town for three years and vacated space on Route 7 in July, is signed up to lease the half of the space that was formerly occupied by Balducci’s and before that Hay Day.

“Really what we’re trying to do is make this into a two-pillar training facility — fencing, archery,” said Michael Martin, owner and founder of Way of the Sword Fencing Academy.

Among the possible tenants for the other half of the space is The Ridge Brewing Company, which made a pre-application presentation to the Planning and Zoning Commission to get reaction to a microbrewery and brewpub at the site.

“That’s our preferred location,” Richard Patterson of The Ridge Brewing Company said of 21 Governor. “I guess there’s a couple of other potential uses for it that the owner is looking at.”

Brian Dornan of Pyramid Real Estate Group, the Realtor who is trying to lease the space for the owners, the Donnelly Trust, confirmed that Way of the Sword had a signed lease. He said the other half of the space was still the subject of discussions.

“We have interest in the space, and there’s ongoing negotiations,” Dornan said.

“We have been discussing tenancy with a number of prospective users and are still reviewing who best serves the landlord’s interests and objectives.”

“Until something’s executed by the landlord, nothing is finalized,” he added.

The entire space includes about 10,000 square feet on the ground floor and another 10,000 in the basement.

It’s been empty since April 2009, except for an 18-month temporary rental by the Ridgefield Library during its renovation project.

It was previously occupied by grocery stores, most recently Balducci’s, which was a successor to Hay Day. Dornan acknowledged there was talk in the town business community of finding another boutique grocer, like Trader Joe’s, for the space, but he said there hadn’t been serious interest.

Lately construction work has been going on in preparation for the space to be rented to two separate tenants.

“Splitting the building rather than leasing it to one tenant — that involves some capital costs and construction,” Dornan said.

Way of the Sword

Way of the Sword has leased the western half of the 21 Governor Street space — the side closer to Ridgefield Music.

Martin envisions the facility offering classes in archery, as well as fencing.

“Ultimately what we want to try to do is give kids an opportunity to distinguish themselves beyond traditional sports. We think fencing and archery are great sports,” Martin said.

When it closed at the Route 7 location in July, Way of the Sword had about 70 students and four instructors, Martin said.

“We’ve left our space on Route 7 and we’re happy to be moving into the former Hay Day building,” he said.

Leasing half the building, he’ll have about 5,000 square feet upstairs that he plans to use for fencing, and another 5,000 square feet downstairs for archery training.

He hopes to open in early January.

“We’ve discovered that — for a lot of parents who may have thought their child not to be, quote, unquote ‘athletic’ — with professional instruction, conditioning, proper training, and coaching, they’ve been surprised to discover that their child is an athlete and they are a warrior,” Martin said.

“Fencing allows all kids to bring out that inner warrior. It allows them to be an accomplished athlete without having to hit the home run or make the touchdown.”

He said the academy would be “adding to the options” for kids growing up in Ridgefield.

“Not just options recreationally — we’re talking about at the highest levels,” he said.

Way of the Sword aims programs at three age groups: 5 to 7, 8 to 12 and 13 to 17.

“We start at 5, but most kids come at 8 to 13,” he said.

“We cater to all ages, and we’re making sure our pedagogy is in line with age-appropriate instruction and curriculum.”

He wants to make the Governor Street space one of the state’s premier fencing facilities.

“Our facility is going to include 10 Olympic fencing strips, or pistes,” he said. “That’s substantial, becuase 10 strips is one of the largest clubs in Connecticut.”

Each Olympic fencing strip is 1.5 meters wide by 17 meters long, or approximately five feet wide and 57 feet long, Martin said.

Plans are to have full “FIE-certified Olympic scoring equipment” in all the fencing strips.

“All of our equipment will be state of the art,” Martin said. “There’s a lot of value in training with this equipment since day one. The nuances of the sport are so subtle and tolerances are so thin. …

“Because it’s an Olympic sport, you can imagine that it’s competitive within very small margins between success and failure, just like any Olympic sport — and we train to compete at that level.”

The Ridge Brewing

“We want to be a class brewer, not a mass brewer,” said Richard Patterson of Crosby Court, who hopes to put The Ridge Brewing Company into the site. “The plan would be to have four or five core beers and provide seasonal beers in between.”

Patterson is planning to operate the brewery with his son, also named Richard Patterson.

Another father-son microbrewery project is planned in town, as reported in the Oct. 13 Press. Robert Kaye of Redding, whose Riverside Fence has business property at 137 Ethan Allen Highway (Route 7), a little north of Branchville, was planning a brewery there. His attorney said an application should come before the Planning and Zoning Commission in early November.

For Patterson and his son, the 21 Governor Street location seems tough to beat.

“We’d been to a microbrewery in Florida that was in an old supermarket that ended up being a perfect space. And we’d known about the old Balducci’s space, and thought it was a perfect space for it,” he said.

The brewery wouldn’t serve food, as they envision it, but it would allow people to order food from local restaurants and have it delivered.

“You’re trying to create a perfect ecosystem with the local restaurants,” Patterson told The Press. “Being near all those restaurants in the East Ridge area, it was just ideal.”

Patterson’s presentation to the Planning and Zoning Commission said there are 35 craft brewers in Connecticut, selling more than 105,000 barrels of beer a year, with a $569-million “economic impact” on the state.

The Ridge Brewing Company’s “primary mission would be to produce local craft beers in Ridgefield, Conn.,” the presentation said. “We have a vision that it would become a meeting place for residents, a destination for visitors from outside Ridgefield, and to participate in town events as a successful local, small brewer.”

Four square

Plans are for four areas in the space:

The brewing area. This would be where the beer would be produced and packaged into kegs for use in the facility and for limited distribution.

The tap room with a bar and tables. “Food would not be made on premises but would be available from local restaurants,” the presentation says.

The tasting room. This would be “a private room for events, education and private functions.”

The game room. “A defined area that would contain a social space for activities such as darts, cornhole, Jenga, and pool.”

The presentation included proposed hours: Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.; and Monday and Tuesday, closed.

Patterson told The Press that he thought his concept had been well received by the Planning and Zoning Commission.

“Very positive, very supportive, I think there was unanimous support,” he said. “They liked the concept and felt it would be a good addition to the town. They understand not only the value of the brewpub, but there is a craft beer culture — it would bring people from outside of Ridgefield into the downtown area. They understood that, as well.

“We were very happy with the reception we got.”