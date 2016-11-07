Good Adoptee play stops here Nov. 11

The Connecticut tour of Suzanne Bachner’s The Good Adoptee, a play that explores the rights of adopted children, will include a performance in Ridgefield on Friday, Nov. 11, at 8 p.m. at the First Congregational Church on Main Street.

The tour will run Oct. 22 to Dec. 9, coinciding with National Adoption Awareness Month, and will benefit Access Connecticut’s adoptee rights efforts. The performance will include a post-show talk with Bachner and Anna Bridgforth, who stars in the production.

There will be 10 other Connecticut performances of the play. More information is available at thegoodadoptee.com