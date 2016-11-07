The Ridgefield Press

Good Adoptee play stops here Nov. 11

By The Ridgefield Press on November 7, 2016 in Happenings · 0 Comments

The Connecticut tour of Suzanne Bachner’s The Good Adoptee, a play that explores the rights of adopted children, will include a performance in Ridgefield on Friday, Nov. 11, at 8 p.m. at the First Congregational Church on Main Street.

The tour will run Oct. 22 to Dec. 9, coinciding with National Adoption Awareness Month, and will benefit Access Connecticut’s adoptee rights efforts. The performance will include a post-show talk with Bachner and Anna Bridgforth, who stars in the production.

There will be 10 other Connecticut performances of the play. More information is available at thegoodadoptee.com

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Serge ‘Ski’ Laskowitz, American Airlines captain
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress