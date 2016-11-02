Football: Ridgefield up to 8th in Class LL after routing Central

Bridgeport Central opened and closed the scoring in last Saturday’s Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference football game against Ridgefield.
In between, however, the winless Hilltoppers were as empty as a Sunday mailbox.
After spotting Central a quick 6-0 lead, Ridgefield scored the next 58 points and went on to rout the hosts, 58-12, at Kennedy Stadium in Bridgeport. The Tigers were ahead 21-6 at the end of the first quarter and 44-6 at halftime.
The victory lifted Ridgefield’s record to 5-2 and moved the Tigers into eighth place in the latest Class LL playoff point rankings. The top-eight teams in each class at the end of the regular season advance to the state playoffs.
Ridgefield can clinch a playoff berth by winning its final three regular-season games, against Westhill (3-4), Greenwich (5-2) and Danbury (1-6).
“We blew a coverage early in the game and that allowed Central (0-6) to score on a long pass play,” said Ridgefield head coach Kevin Callahan. “But after that we took control. We scored a bunch of points and we played pretty dominant defense. They didn’t get many first downs.”
Senior halfback Shane Palmer scored five touchdowns for the Tigers, tying the program record for most TDs in one game. Palmer ran for three scores and caught two touchdown passes. He finished the game with 259 total yards, running for 197 yards on 16 carries and catching two passes for 62 yards.
“We’re doing a better job of producing run yards,” said Callahan. “Shane has been a spark (since switching from wide receiver), and the offensive line is more comfortable run blocking.”
After missing four games due to a shoulder joint sprain, senior Drew Fowler got the start at quarterback and split playing time with junior Greg Gatto, who excelled in Fowler’s absence. Fowler completed five-of-eight passes for 46 yards and a touchdown, while Gatto connected on seven-of-13 passes for 131 yards and three touchdowns.
Fowler will likely start in Ridgefield’s final three regular-season games, according to Callahan.
“Our policy is that a starter doesn’t lose his position through an injury,” said Callahan. “It’s not an easy choice, though, because Greg has played so well with Drew out. It’s nice to have two quarterbacks who are both so good.”
In addition to Palmer’s five scores, Ridgefield got a rushing touchdown from Petros Papadopoulos and touchdown receptions from Collin Lowe and P.J. Rychlik. Papadopoulos kicked eight extra points, and the Tigers added two points on a safety when Central snapped the ball out of its end zone on a punt attempt.
Linebacker Noah Isaacson led the defensive effort with nine total tackles, including four for losses. Cornerback Aidan Spearman and linebacker Patrick Lang each had one sack, and defensive lineman Conor Flanagan and Isaacson combined for a sack. Lang also forced and recovered a fumble.
“We played a good game in all areas,” said Callahan. “Central has some pretty athletic kids, but we shut them down after they got that opening touchdown.”