Fitzgerald quadruplets: They’re now 25 years old

Brittany, Ryan, Sean, and Tyler — the Fitzgerald quadruplets — were born on March 20, 1991, to Mark and Andree Fitzgerald. As the first quadruplets known to have been born in Ridgefield, it was big news.

The three boys and a girl were healthy and weighed only two to three pounds each when delivered in a special neonatal section at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

The Fitzgeralds were already the parents of 4-year-old Erin, and since they knew five weeks into the pregnancy that their in vitro fertilization had been successful, they were as prepared as anyone could be to have four babies.

The Fitzgeralds were also fortunate to have both sets of grandparents nearby and ready to help. Andree had already joined the Mothers of Multiples Birth Group in Danbury and put up a notice at St. Mary’s Church asking for help with diaper changing and feedings.

“I was so surprised when 25 people signed up to help,” Andree said.

“I don’t know what I would have done without this help in the beginning.”

Even with all the help, Andree and Mark had to get through the tough times of changing more than 30,000 diapers, potty training, disciplining, dressing, and sickness such as chicken pox. As a nurse, Andree was very organized, and she put her skills to work by color coding everything. All of Brittany’s clothing was marked in orange, while the boys’ was marked in blue, red and green. Andree also rotated the order for getting on the school bus each day, had assigned seats in the car, and had whiteboards for special information for each child. She went so far as to have two children go to day care on Monday and Wednesday and two go on Tuesday and Thursday.

According to the parents, each of their five children had a unique personality and each needed to be celebrated differently. “As for the quads, Brittany seemed to be the most outgoing and had strong leadership skills even as a very young child. Sean was the most serious and usually fairly quiet. Tyler was very outgoing and loved to talk to everyone, and Ryan had the biggest heart ever,” Andree said.

Brittany is now a teacher at Rye Country Day School and going for her master’s degree in literacy. She played field hockey at Connecticut College and is now the field hockey coach at Rye Country Day. She remembers people constantly saying to her, “I remember changing your diapers when you were little. You were so cute. They also like to ask me what it was like to be a quadruplet and I would just say that it was fun, it was great, and I never knew life without the five of us.”

When in Farmingville Elementary School, Brittany also remembers, “we were split up into two classes, Ms. Corning’s and Ms. Robertson’s class. We were never referred to as the quadruplets by our parents. We were always called by our individual names and taught to be as independent as possible. We were lucky to each have our own birthday party with our own themes. Of course, three out of four times we had to have the party on a day other than March 20, except for every fourth year, but that was OK.”

Ryan, who graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and now works in New York City with Morgan Stanley, had a great rivalry with Brittany over grades (GPA only a fraction of a point different) and remembers how they were able to split up the homework assignments.

Ryan says, “I will always remember our family soccer games, the athletic competitiveness of the family, playing Wiffle ball and our special holiday celebrations. We were a physically active family and I am still into fitness today and make certain I am always in touch with my siblings.”

Sean took a very different career path and went to West Point, where his parents took the quadruplets regularly to watch athletic events. He is now a first lieutenant for the U.S. Army, stationed in Fort Carson, Colo., and married to his high school sweetheart, Lauren Warnecki.

Sean remembers: “Life was never boring in our house. We had the best of both worlds. We were treated as strong individuals but never really alone. We never had to dress alike or do anything as a group if we did not want to do so. Everyone seemed to remember us, and found it hard to understand that we did not remember them. People used to keep saying, ‘Your poor parents.’”

Tyler went to Gordon College and New England School of Technology before starting his own construction business in the area. Like some of his brothers and sisters, he is still very connected to Young Life and is constantly reaching out to help others.

Erin, the older sister, graduated from Trinity College in Hartford and is now in public relations, working at the visitor center at the University of Massachusetts. She is married and about to give birth to her first child, the first grandchild in the family.

“I loved being the oldest daughter in the family,” Erin remembers. “My parents never wanted me to feel left out due to all the attention that had to be paid to the quadruplets. To make this work, my parents had a special day for me each week where I could choose what I wanted to do. They also did not make me babysit or care for my younger siblings, although I did enjoy it when I chose to do it. It was so much fun being part of such a large, happy family. I never had to worry about being shy, being afraid to talk, or taking part in any activities. They all came with the family package.

“Now that I am about to become a mother, I think a great deal about what my mother must have gone through with four babies. I am not having a multiple birth, but if I were, I would accept it the way that my parents did, as they were the perfect role models,” Erin said.

Two years after the Fitzgerald quadruplets were born, the Crouch quadruplets were born in Danbury. These quads, two boys and two girls, were half Nigerian (mother) and half white. They were also unique and talented. However, unlike the Fitzgeralds, all four chose to go to the same college, Yale University.

Andree remembers Ms. Crouch giving her the following information: “In Nigeria, a baby is more important than anything else. Therefore, when I gave birth to four at almost the same time, it was like a miracle and the greatest gift of all.”

Andree and Mark agree that their quadruplets and Erin are the greatest gift of all. Mark has spent much of his time as the video documentarian for the family, recording as much as possible so that the family remembers their strong legacy and the great gift they have been given.

As for advice for any other parents who may have multiple births, Andree says, “You need to be very highly organized, have a tremendous sense of humor, not take any one situation too seriously, and learn to treasure every moment, as these precious moments will be over much too quickly.”