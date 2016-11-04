New fire truck will have cell service — even in Ridgebury

Everything is computerized these days, even fire trucks.

The Ridgefield Fire Department’s new No. 2 engine — a 2016 4 Guys/Spartan rescue-pumper — is a shining example of the digital revolution.

Equipped with a 750-gallon water tank, a 10-gallon Class A foam tank and a 20-gallon Class B foam tank, the new apparatus’s pump panel — the control center for water, foam, tachometer, and volume — is mostly electrically operated.

“Even the engine throttle is an electric push-button affair,” said fire Chief Kevin Tappe, going over the vehicle’s features.

He explained to The Press that Class B foam is necessary for flammable liquid fires — such as gasoline, diesel fuel or oil — and that Class A foam is a wetting agent that reduces the surface tension of water, allowing it to penetrate objects deeper and thus extinguish fire faster in combustibles like wood, paper and furniture.

“This is important for us, since we respond with very limited staffing and must do more with less,” he said. “The fire pump is a 1,500-gallon-per-minute pump.”

The rescue-pumper will be located at the department’s Ridgebury station and is equipped to handle that terrain better than a lot of its predecessors.

“Even in Ridgebury, where there is no Verizon signal, we have built-in cell phone extenders in the new engine in order to reach hard-to-access cell locations,” Chief Tappe said.

“Another technology addition is the use of iPads on all of our apparatus to store water source locations, pre-plans, and Knox-Box locations,” he said.

Seeing double

Tappe said the new No. 2 engine was built to resemble “as closely as possible” the department’s No. 1 engine at fire headquarters on Catoonah Street.

According to the chief, this helps to reduce confusion when firefighters are switched between different stations and engines.

“The life span of fire apparatus varies greatly on usage, engine hours and the like,” Tappe told The Press. “We have found that the apparatus operated mainly by the volunteers lasted a very long time because it is not used regularly.”

But Engines No. 1 and No. 2 are operated daily, and their lifespan is about 10 years.

“Engine No. 2, especially, receives a lot of mileage because it leaves the Ridgebury fire station and often heads downtown,” the chief said.

Every time the engine responds, it receives about 15 miles on it.

The new engine is replacing the engine that is currently assigned there, Tappe said.

The old No. 2 engine was a 2004 HME/4 Guys engine with 154,000 miles on it.

The department is currently attempting to sell it to recoup some of the cost of the new engine.