The Ridgefield Press

Absentee ballots: Clerk’s office could reach new record

By The Ridgefield Press on November 4, 2016 in Community, Lead News, News, Politics & Elections, Town Government · 0 Comments

With Election Day less than a week away, Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi is keeping busy.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 1, the town clerk’s office had issued more than 1,800 absentee ballots — around 100 more than it had given out to voters on the same date before the 2012 election.

Serfilippi said that four years ago her office ended up processing more than 1,900 absentees by the time all the ballots were counted.

However, that wasn’t the highest mark in town history.

In 2008, the clerk’s office had a little more than 2,000 absentee ballots.

Serfilippi told The Press that she expects to surpass that number this year.

“We’ll go over it,” she said Tuesday morning. “There’s still five days left and we’re still plenty active.”

Related posts:

  1. High demand for absentee ballots overseas
  2. Absentee ballots available at town clerk’s office Oct. 7

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Political caricatures
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress