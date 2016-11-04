Absentee ballots: Clerk’s office could reach new record

With Election Day less than a week away, Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi is keeping busy.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 1, the town clerk’s office had issued more than 1,800 absentee ballots — around 100 more than it had given out to voters on the same date before the 2012 election.

Serfilippi said that four years ago her office ended up processing more than 1,900 absentees by the time all the ballots were counted.

However, that wasn’t the highest mark in town history.

In 2008, the clerk’s office had a little more than 2,000 absentee ballots.

Serfilippi told The Press that she expects to surpass that number this year.

“We’ll go over it,” she said Tuesday morning. “There’s still five days left and we’re still plenty active.”