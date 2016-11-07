Himes and Shaban seek congressional seat

With stark differences on issues like the Iran nuclear deal and Obamacare, four-term Democratic Congressman Jim Himes is being challenged in Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District by John Shaban, a Republican state representative whose 135th General Assembly District includes Weston, Easton and portions of Redding.

On many issues — gun control, abortion, Social Security, climate change, and the environment — differences between the candidates appear to be in emphasis and degree. On the Iran nuclear deal and the Affordable Care Act, President Obama’s signature health care law often called Obamacare, the differences are greater. Himes supported both, though not without reservations, while Shaban called the nuclear deal “dangerous” and opposes Obamacare as “another federal leviathan fraught with flaws.”

Iran

Conflicting positions on the Iran deal are outlined on the two candidates’ websites.

“By restricting the types of materials and facilities to which the Iranians have access in exchange for lightening of sanctions, this agreement will make it much less likely that Iran will be able to develop a nuclear weapon,” Himes says. “After careful consideration of all the options, I believe that this plan presents the best chance to protect the United States and our closest allies, including Israel, from the terror of a nuclear-armed Iran.”

Shaban disagrees — vehemently.

“The threat of radical Islamic terrorism is real, and will not be defeated by nuanced speeches and soft stances,” Shaban says. “Indeed, the administration’s Iran deal, supported by Congressman Himes and others, is a drastic mistake. The entire agreement is a dangerous retreat from the United States’ decades-long goal of stopping Iran’s nuclear program to keep our nation and our allies safe. The deal gives Iran — a prime state sponsor of terrorism — billions of dollars, while leaving Iran on the same path to a nuclear weapon albeit on a slightly slower track.”

Obamacare

Himes backed the Affordable Care Act, calling it “comprehensive legislation to open the door to affordable, high-quality care for all Americans” and saying “over 200,000 Connecticut residents have enrolled in an affordable health insurance plan through Access Health CT, the state’s Affordable Care Act exchange,” under the law.

Himes lists benefits he sees from Obamacare.

“Young adults up to age 26 can stay on a parent’s health insurance plan,” he says.

“Insurance companies must now provide certain preventive services for free,” he says, adding that Connecticut residents have had 945,000 free preventive services, including mammograms, well-child visits, flu shots, and colonoscopies.

“Insurance companies must now spend at least 80% of the premiums they collect on health care for those they insure — and if not, they must refund some of the premium to make up the difference,” Himes says.

“The Medicare prescription drug ‘donut hole’ is closing,” he adds. “Before the new health care law passed, some seniors faced a gap in prescription drug coverage through Medicare, which forced them to pay thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket costs. The health care reform law is closing that gap. … The ‘donut hole’ will be closed completely by 2020.

“Insurance companies can no longer impose annual or lifetime limits on coverage” and can’t deny coverage because someone has a “pre-existing health condition,” he says.

And “women can no longer be charged more for coverage than men” under the law.

Shaban is critical of Obamacare.

“The ‘Affordable Care Act’ is another federal leviathan fraught with flaws, exceptions and uncertainties,” he says. “Worse yet, it is a program driven through punitive taxation rather than market-based solutions. The ACA needlessly imposes onerous obligations and a maze of regulations on both local governments and small employers — all with little benefit to the public at large. …

“Interstate competition, clarity and tort reform will drive down health care costs and promote access, not another massive federal program.”

Guns, immigration

Gun control and immigration are issues where the candidates’ disagreements are less dramatic.

Himes said at the Oct. 23 League of Women Voters debate in Wilton that he’s been a co-sponsor of nearly every gun control bill that’s come up in Congress, blaming the Republican congressional leadership for not allowing any gun bills to reach a vote.

Shaban supported the bill Connecticut passed following the Newtown school shootings — something Himes praised him for during the league debate. Shaban said at the Wilton league debate that the bill was not just about gun control but also addressed mental health reforms and school security measures.

Both candidates back immigration reform, with differing approaches.

Himes says, “Passing comprehensive immigration reform would have a significant, lasting positive effect on the economy. Two in five Fortune 500 companies were started by immigrants or their children, and foreign-born Americans are twice as likely as native-born Americans to start a small business. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates that comprehensive immigration reform would add $1.4 trillion to GDP over 10 years.”

Shaban says, “We are a nation of immigrants, and we should celebrate this proud and enduring history. Congress is starting to move in the right direction on immigration reform, but is moving too slowly. We must stay away from blanket amnesty, because giving a ‘free pass’ to undocumented and/or illegal aliens is unfair to those folks who are going and have gone through the immigration process.”

Social issues

On “social issues” Shaban says, “I do not believe in government interference with a person’s personal preferences or choices. More importantly, the people in the 50 states can determine how they want their marriage and/or privacy laws to operate — the federal government should play no role in these decisions outside of the established federal constitutional boundaries.”

Himes says, “I know that the reproductive choices a woman makes are a deeply personal and private issue, and I believe that women must be able to make their own decisions about their health without fear of government intrusion.”

Himes is a member of the “LGBT equality caucus” in Congress, and is a co-sponsor of the Employment Non-Discrimination Act, which would make it illegal for “an employer to fire an employee solely based on his or her sexual orientation or gender identity.”

The 4th District includes 17 towns and cities in southwestern Connecticut, and Himes has represented the area for eight years, following Republican Chris Shays into the seat in 2008. A Greenwich resident who worked on Wall Street and then as an affordable housing advocate before being elected to Congress, Himes serves on the House Financial Services Committee and on the Intelligence Committee and is ranking member on its Cybersecurity Subcommittee.

Shaban is an environmental attorney with the Westport-based firm Whitman Breed Abbott & Morgan. He has represented the 135th General Assembly District since 2010. His wife, Liza, is a teacher in the Ridgefield schools.