FCIAC playoff wins for Ridgefield girls soccer, volleyball teams

At Staples’ expense, two Ridgefield High girls teams advanced in the FCIAC playoffs Tuesday evening.

In Wilton, the second-seeded RHS girls soccer team advanced to the conference finals for the second straight season by beating third-seed Staples, 2-1. Ridgefield will play top-seed St. Joseph in the championship game on Thursday at 4:30 at Norwalk High School. The Tigers defeated St. Joseph, 2-0, in last year’s title game.

Grace Franklin converted a penalty kick less than 14 minutes into the second half to put Ridgefield ahead to stay at 2-1. Franklin’s goal, which resulted from a Staples handball in the box, came just three minutes after the Wreckers had tied the score at 1-1 when Morgan McWhirter scored off a corner kick.

“Every penalty kick I’m always thinking about the best way to score based on where the goalie is,” said Franklin. “Since this one was so important, I tried to do just what I always do and ignore the pressure as best I can.”

The Tigers (16-2) got the only goal of the opening half, as Katie Jasminski scored on an assist from Alexandra Damron.

“Obviously, she’s a fantastic player,” said Ridgefield head coach Iain Golding about Jasminski, who has a team-best 15 goals this fall. “When she’s getting double teamed, all she has to do is pass out to the player who is open as a result of the extra player on her. When she does that, our offense flows beautifully.”

Ridgefield goalie Julia Middlebrook (four saves) made several nice stops to keep Staples from getting a second goal.

Playing at home Tuesday, second-seed Ridgefield swept seventh-seed Staples, 3-0, in an FCIAC girls volleyball quarterfinal match. The Tigers won by scores of 25-16, 25-16 and 25-11.

Ridgefield (18-2) will now face third-seed Stamford in the semifinals on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Fairfield Ludlowe.

Elizabeth Middlebrook had 12 kills, 13 digs and seven points for the Tigers. Caroline Curnal finished with 10 kills, seven digs and 13 service points (five aces), while Alicia Hill added seven kills, two blocks and seven service points.

Nicole Nielsen (11 service points, nine digs), Katie Linekin (29 assists, seven digs) and Valerie Johnson (10 service points, nine digs) also made big contributions for Ridgefield.

Press Sports Reporters Chris Sacchi and Jimmy Green contributed reporting to this story.