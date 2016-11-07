Dornfeld vs. O’Grady: Probate candidates separate from election politics

Daniel O’Grady and Sharon Dornfeld will have their names on the ballot with the rest of the candidates running for political office this election — and they’ll even have a little “R” and “D” next to their names, respectively.

But what the two candidates vying for judge of probate for the Northern Fairfield Probate District each want to stress is that, in this race, politics don’t matter.

“It’s unfortunate that some people think this has something to do with party affiliation,” said O’Grady, the Republican candidate and a Bethel attorney who looks to take over the seat that was vacated by Probate Judge Joseph Egan on Oct. 27.

“He had a birthday last week,” Dornfeld told The Press Tuesday, Nov. 1. “And the state mandate is that a judge of probate must be under the age of 70, so he had to retire. …

“I would like to carry on the tradition of Judge Egan and be as compassionate, thoughtful and helpful as a judge can be,” said Dornfeld, a Ridgefield resident and the Democratic candidate. “He really established the model here.”

But will Egan, a Ridgefield Republican, support a candidate from his own party or someone from his hometown?

Neither.

“He’s not able to endorse either of us under the Rules of Professional Conduct for Probate Court,” Dornfeld explained.

“This is a job that doesn’t have to do with policy making or making legislative decisions,” said O’Grady.

“Judges interpret the facts and apply the existing law,” he said. “You have to be party-affiliated, but really it’s all about individual qualifications. …

“Politics has nothing to do with it.”

O’Grady previously served as Bethel’s judge of probate for 20 years before the district was consolidated to serve Ridgefield, Redding, Bethel, and Newtown.

He believes that past experience is the biggest strength of his campaign, especially with the current seat vacated and being filled in temporarily by Fairfield Judge Daniel Caruso.

“Judges have legal conflicts and need a person to fill in all the time,” Dornfeld said. “It’s pretty common.”

Nonetheless, Dornfeld’s challenger believes he would have a smoother transition into the role.

“Typically, if you’re elected in November, you’re not holding that office until January,” O’Grady said. “This year’s race is different. Whoever is elected on Nov. 8 will be starting in the office Nov. 9. There’s no transition period.”

Being sworn in less than 24 hours after being elected could prove to be a daunting task for someone who’s never served as a probate judge before, O’Grady said.

“You have to take on the existing caseload, as well as resume administrative and budgetary duties,” he said. “I know that I’d be able to step in with seamless fashion because I’m familiar with the court personnel and everything that happens there. …

“I’ve judged thousands and thousands of cases.”

Dornfeld doesn’t enter the fray without experience of her own.

She has almost 30 years of experience at a Danbury-based firm, and said that running in this year’s race was “a great natural progression” for her career.

“When I’ve been going door to door and introducing myself to people, I tell them I’m a Democrat but then I always ask them how they think a Democrat or a Republican would do something differently in court,” she said. “It’s confusing to some folks to elect somebody, like a probate judge, where there’s no policy-making aspect to their job and there’s no real philosophical difference.

“In a partisan race, like all the other ones on this year’s ballot, we really stand out.”