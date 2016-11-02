Police log: Halloween DUI, stolen lighters and youth party

The Ridgefield Police Department recorded the following reports between Tuesday, Oct. 25, and Sunday, Oct. 30:

Halloween DUI

A New Milford woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on Old Mill Road around 11 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.

Police said Nancy Walker, 59, was parked in the driveway of an Old Mill Road home and that the homeowner complained that she tried to enter the home.

Police arrived and found Walker attempting to get in her vehicle and trying to leave the scene.

An investigation revealed that Walker was intoxicated and she was taken to police headquarters.

She posted a bond and was released to a family member.

Walker is scheduled to appear in court Monday, Nov. 14.

Stolen lighters

A Danbury Road man was arrested for larceny in the sixth degree at Stop & Shop at 3:19 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.

Police said Chase Lasswell, 21, stole two five-pack packages of Bic lighters then fled the scene on foot.

According to a report, Lasswell was observed shoplifting and police made contact with him on Danbury Road.

The stolen lighters were found in his possession and returned to the store.

He was released with a promise to appear in court Thursday, Nov. 3.

Youth party bust

A North Salem Road resident was charged with failure to halt possession of alcohol by a minor at a house party around 11:35 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.

Police said the 16-year-old female was having a party that included alcohol.

According to a report, police responded to the scene on a medical assist call to treat an intoxicated youth. The youth was not transported to the hospital, Capt. Jeff Kreitz said.

The resident was released with a promise to appear in court Monday, Oct. 31.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

10:47 a.m.: Suspicious vehicle, Danbury Road; 2:12 p.m.: Accident, Catoonah Street; 2:23: Two-car accident, Danbury Road; 2:35: Property dispute, Danbury Road; 4:40: Vehicle damage, North Salem Road

Wednesday, Oct. 26

1:28 p.m.: Identity theft, headquarters; 7:22: Abandoned vehicle, Sunset Lane; 10:21: Noise complaint, South Street

Thursday, Oct. 27

12:52 p.m.: Two-car accident, Copps Hill Road; 3:20: Larceny, Danbury Road; 4:29: Suspicious activity, Danbury Road; 9:30: Domestic incident, Limestone Road

Friday, Oct. 28

7:31 a.m.: Accident, Shadow Lake; 12:18 p.m.: Juvenile incident, Ridgefield High School; 1:02: Domestic dispute, Danbury Road; 1:58: Suspicious vehicle, Crest Road; 4:40: Accident, King Lane; 9:12: Animal-related matter, West Lane

Saturday, Oct. 29

7:31 a.m.: Suspicious vehicle, Keeler Drive; 8:18: Suspicious activity, Main Street; 9:35: Animal-related matter, Old South Salem Road; 3:54 p.m.: Accident, Ethan Allen Highway

Sunday, Oct. 30

10:14 a.m.: Suspicious person, Mamanasco Road; 11:01: Suspicious person, Keeler Circle; 11:57: Accident, Danbury Road; 10:42 p.m.: Suspicious activity, Hillsdale Avenue