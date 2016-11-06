Looking Back: Voters write in a winner, Chieftain replaces a loser

Sue Manning had no trouble in winning re-election 25 years ago as the town’s first selectman, the Nov. 7, 1991, Press reported.

Manning got 3,690 votes to Democratic challenger John Wolfe’s 2,173.

But a more fascinating — and complicated — outcome was the fact that Regina Yannuzzi (now Regina Hazel) won two seats on the school board!

Both Democratic and Republican officials had misinterpreted the town’s minority representation laws, and not enough Democratic candidates were put up, which would have left one four-year seat vacant. At the last minute, Yannuzzi decided to be a write-in candidate for the four-year spot, even though she was already a two-year seat candidate. Her 399 write-in votes were more than enough to get her the four-year seat, and she immediately resigned from the two-year one, which she had also won. (She later became the board’s chairman.)

John J. Backes, who had led the Housing Authority for six years, died at the age of 76.

A Tandy laptop with a 20-megabyte hard drive and weighing “only six pounds” was on sale at Radio Shack for $1,099, a saving of $900.

Barbra Streisand was in town Monday, checking out the antiques shops along Main Street.

The Planning and Zoning Commission was still mulling over what to do about potential take-out restaurants in the center of town. Joseph Heyman was in favor of them. “I’m looking for anything to create more vitality for our Main Street,” he said. Takeout would “help give us a strong downtown business area. I wouldn’t be against a McDonald’s on Main Street.”

50 years ago

Republican Romeo Petroni’s hopes of being elected a congressman were dashed as incumbent Democrat John S. Monagan was re-elected, probably helped by the landslide victory of John Dempsey as governor, the Nov. 10, 1966, Press reported.

Petroni easily took Ridgefield, 3,041 to 1,307, but the incumbent congressman won the district, 96,795 to 67,045.

The Ridgefield police were about to get three new patrol cars. Rich Chrysler-Plymouth was low bidder. All three would cost $5,349 ($39,500 today).

Mrs. Peter Yanity was elected vice president of the Women’s Committee of the Community Center, and Mrs. Lawrence Hoyt, recording secretary.

Ridgebury Congregational Church was about to dedicate the “Lippolt House” in honor of Mrs. Marian Lippolt, who had lived there, and Shields Hall, in a stone garage which the church planned to convert to a fellowship hall, honoring longtime pastor the Rev. Hugh Shields.

The Chieftain, the high school’s newspaper, was returning, reported correspondent Susanna Hofmann. “Although it was a tradition at RHS, the light-hearted, sometimes tongue-in-cheek Chieftain was discontinued last year in favor of a more serious publication, the Tiger Paw Press. Student dissatisfaction caused a decrease in circulation and Ridgefield High’s journalists had to close up shop several months before the school year ended.”—J.S.