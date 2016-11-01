Ridgefield property transfers Oct. 21-25

Five houses, one condominium, and a multifamily housing complex, worth a total of $13,124,000, changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi between Oct. 21 and 25. The town received $32,810 in conveyance taxes from the transfers, which included:

619 Danbury Road (a portion of The Terraces at Ridgefield): Soul Train LLC of Pound Ridge, N.Y., to Ridgefield 619 LLC of Pound Ridge, Nov. 21, $10,250,000.

17 Silver Spring Park Road: Spruce Ridge Craftsmen Inc. of New Fairfield to Matthew C. and Amanda B. Reilly, Oct. 24, $300,000.

3 Greenbrier Lane, Fox Hill: Andrew Dabek of Norwalk to Sheila Hughes of Stamford, Oct. 24, $145,000.

44 Madeline Drive: Scott D. and Holly Nuechterlein of Denver, Colo., to Kevin R. and Deirdre A. Elston, Oct. 24, $555,000.

136 Regan Road: R. William and Laura E. Lowenstein to Rehina Hozman of River Edge, N.J., Oct. 24, $340,000.

126 Ramapoo Road: Christopher J. Morrissey to Jessica Cherry of 662 Ridgebury Road, Oct. 25, $660,000.

203 Nod Road: Luigi DiMeglio to Christopher J. Joyce of Oak Park, Ill., Oct. 25, $874,000.