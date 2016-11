Nancy Ann Warzecha, died on Oct. 30 at Laurel Ridge Nursing Home where she was a resident, after living in Ridgefield for 15 years. She was 83.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Nov. 4, at 10:15 a.m. at St. Mary Church, Ridgefield. Entombment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Kane Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.