Fitness for Vets: Catch a Lift board members talk mission

On the Nov. 1 episode of The Drive with Denise, Andy Berman and Adam Vengrow of Catch a Lift Fund discuss the mission of the organization and local efforts. Watch it below:

CAL enables post-9/11, combat wounded veterans to regain and maintain their physical and mental health by providing fitness programs, memberships, or in-home gym equipment anywhere in the United States, combined with CAL’s unique MAPS Program which ensures success by offering motivation, accountability, and peer support through squads of veterans healing each other – Vet-to-Vet.