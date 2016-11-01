HAN On Demand: FCIAC Boys Soccer Semifinal: Fairfield Warde vs. Greenwich

Watch the semifinals of the FCIAC boys soccer playoffs from Fairfield Ludlowe’s Taft Field as the No. 5 Fairfield Warde Mustangs take on the No. 1 Greenwich Cardinals. The game will be broadcast live (or later on-demand) in the video player below at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The game will also be broadcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).

The video player will be embedded here before the game begins (keep in mind it could be delayed if the first game runs long. If you don’t see it, refresh your browser or check out the main HAN.Network website.

Greenwich (14-0-3) finished the regular season with the best overall record in the FCIAC; Fairfield Warde (11-4-2) finished the regular season in fifth place overall in the FCIAC. In last Friday’s FCIAC quarterfinals, Greenwich beat Staples, 2-1; and Fairfield Warde downed Darien in penalty kicks, 2-2, (3-2 on PKs).

HAN Network also had live coverage of the first boys soccer semifinal on Tuesday, Nov. 1. We'll also feature the boys and girls soccer championships live on Thursday, Nov. 1.

How to watch

The HAN Network live broadcast of the game can be seen on this page, at HAN.Network, on affiliate websites including FCIAC.net and on Frontier Communications' channels 600 and 1600 and on the HAN Network app for Apple iOS and Android devices.

It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV and Google’s Chromecast.

