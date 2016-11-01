The Ridgefield Press

Sexting and hooking up: Library presents talk about healthy relationships

By The Ridgefield Press on November 1, 2016 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

Sexting and hooking up is the subject of tonight’s Instilling Resilience meeting at the Ridgefield Library.

Talking to your kids about relationships, specifically what is a “healthy” relationship, means starting early (third grade and up) — and is an essential precursor to talking about sexual choices and sexual intimacy. This mean teaching your kids the essential values embedded in any healthy friendship or intimate relationship, such as trust, respect, compassion and honesty. When these values are understood and in place, it becomes easier to have, conversations about healthy sexual behavior.

Want to know more? Come learn from two experts Tuesday night — Nov. 1 — at 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library

Register at www.ridgefieldlibrary.org

