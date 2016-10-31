Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Donald Eng and various HAN sports editors.
On the Monday, October 31, episode of Nutmeg Sports Frank is joined by Donald Eng, Kevin Coleman, and AJ Szymanowski to look ahead at the week’s playoff schedule.
Frank and Don start the show by revealing our Week 6 Athlete of the Week winner’s presented by Runner’s Roost. The Ridgefield girls cross country team and Shane Palmer of the Ridgefield football team were last week’s winners. Next Frank and Don announce this weeks nominees and recap the FCIAC football games from this past weekend.
Frank and Kevin break down the boys soccer playoffs in the next segment including highlights from Danbury’s 1-0 quarterfinal victory over defending FCIAC champion Fairfield Ludlowe from Friday afternoon.
Frank is joined by AJ Szymanowski in the C block to preview the volleyball quarterfinals which start tomorrow, and recap the last day of the regular season which saw 4 games with direct implication on the 8 FCIAC playoff spots.