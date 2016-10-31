Girls volleyball: Ridgefield is second seed for FCIAC playoffs

The Ridgefield High girls volleyball team’s quest for the first conference title in program history begins tomorrow afternoon.

The second-seeded Tigers host seventh-seed Staples in an FCIAC quarterfinal match on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The winner advances to the semifinals on Thursday night at Fairfield Ludlowe High School. Ridgefield defeated Staples, 3-1, during the regular season.

Ridgefield clinched the second seed for the conference tournament by beating Trinity Catholic, 3-0, last Friday. With the victory, the Tigers finished the regular season 17-2 overall and 14-2 in the FCIAC.

Ridgefield swept Trinity by scores of 25-22, 25-13 and 25-23. It was the 13th triumph by a 3-0 score this season for the Tigers.

Elizabeth Middlebrook had 15 kills for Ridgefield. Caroline Curnal added six kills, while Hannah McNeece contributed four kills and Katie Linekin had 28 assists.

Notes: Ridgefield’s only appearance in the FCIAC finals came in 2011, when it lost to Darien in the championship match.

In other quarterfinal contests Tuesday, top-seed Greenwich hosts eighth-seed Darien; third-seed Stamford hosts sixth-seed St. Joseph; and fourth-seed Brien McMahon hosts fifth-seed Trumbull.

Ridgefield and Stamford tied for second place in the FCIAC with 14-2 league records, but the Tigers got the second seed based on their 3-2 win over Stamford back on Sept. 19.

The match-ups for the first round of the playoffs point to the competitiveness of the FCIAC this season, as each of the lower four seeds took sets from the higher four seeds during the regular season.

In those matches, Greenwich defeated Darien, 3-2, Ridgefield defeated Staples, 3-1, Stamford defeated St. Joseph, 3-1, and Trumbull defeated Brien McMahon, 3-1.

Ridgefield’s two regular-season losses came to Greenwich, 3-0, and St. Joseph, 3-2.