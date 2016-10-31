Joanne Mackenzie, technical writer

Joanne Green Mackenzie, “Jody,” 60, of Ridgefield, passed away on October 27, 2016 at Norwalk Hospital. She was the loving wife of Kenneth A. Mackenzie.

Jody was born in Cleveland Heights, Ohio on March 3, 1956, daughter of Howard and Helen (Boyd) Green.

Jody met her future husband, Ken, while attending Union College, where she later earned a B.A. in English. She earned a Masters of Fine Arts in Creative Writing at Washington University. She worked as a technical writer at IBM and as an independent proof reader and copy editor.

A resident of Ridgefield for the past 23 years, Jody was a member of the First Congregational Church of Ridgefield and Chapter G of PEO International, where she was an active member. She was a wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, truest bluest friend, problem solver, poet, wordsmith, party planner, master chef, memory maker, dream interpreter, dog rescuer, philosopher, bird watcher, nature lover and tender of hearts, souls, and bellies.

Jody is survived by her husband Ken of 37 years and her two sons, Andy and Luke. She is also survived by her father, Howard, a brother, Rex, and a sister, Connie.

Jody was predeceased by her mother, Helen, and a sister, Barb.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 5th at 1:30 pm at the First Congregational Church; 103 Main Street, Ridgefield. Ashes will be scattered at a private ceremony. There will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to P.E.O. Foundation 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines IA 50312 Attn. Jeanne Smith Scholarship in Memory of Jody Mackenzie.