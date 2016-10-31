The Ridgefield Press

Spider-Man, Ghostbusters and Disney princesses invade Halloween Walk (SLIDESHOW)

By Steve Coulter on October 31, 2016 in Business, Community, News, People, Schools, Town Government · 0 Comments

p1350848

p1350808

p1350783

p1350817

p1350790

p1350804

p1350770

p1350733

p1350737

p1350720

p1350743

p1350687

p1350703

p1350707

p1350701

This year’s Halloween Walk brought an array of great costumes, as Main Street was closed Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Press was there to capture all the outstanding, creative ideas, including a real life mouse trap.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post HAN Arts & Leisure: Music Theatre of Connecticut, Halloween movies
About author
Steve Coulter

Steve Coulter


Website

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress