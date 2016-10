The Ridgefield man who was struck by a van in downtown Wilton on Oct. 27 died Sunday, Oct. 30, according to Wilton police.

Francis Cullen, 75, died as a result of his injuries at Norwalk Hospital from the accident he suffered while walking in the common driveway between Scoops and the Village Market, police said.

The investigation is currently open and no charges are pending, said Lt. Stephen Brennan, spokesman for the department.