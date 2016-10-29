Ridgefield girls run to Class LL state title

The Ridgefield High girls cross country team is now two-for-two this post-season.

Following a first-place finish at the FCIAC championship meet on Oct. 19, Ridgefield ran to the Class LL state title on Saturday afternoon at Wickham Park in Manchester.

The Tigers had 57 points to beat defending champion Glastonbury by 11 points. Glastonbury, which edged Ridgefield by four points at last year’s Class LL meet, was second with 68 points.

Displaying its depth, Ridgefield placed its five scoring runners in the top-17 overall. Freshman Tess Pisanelli led the Tigers with a fifth-place overall finish in a time of 19 minutes, 39 seconds for the 3.1-mile course.

She was followed by sophomore Kasey McGerald (10th, 19:50), senior Rachel Maue (11th, 19:54), senior Ava Kelley (14th, 20:03), and senior Haley Greene (17th, 20:21), who also contributed to the Tigers’ team score.

Freshman Elizabeth Jasminski (32nd, 21:02) and junior Maddie Guter (36th, 31:05) also ran for Ridgefield.