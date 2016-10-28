The Ridgefield Press

Route 35 construction to create “minor traffic impacts” next week

By The Ridgefield Press on October 28, 2016 in Business, Community, Lead News, News, People · 0 Comments

The state’s Department of Transportation has informed The Ridgefield Press that there will be no one-way alternating traffic at the Route 35 bridge construction site near the Fox Hill condominium complex next week.

There will be some minor traffic delays, according to a site manager with the state’s Department of Transportation, due to construction activity that’s scheduled to take place between Monday Oct. 31 and Friday, Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Please plan ahead and consider alternate routes to your destination,” said Ryan Wodjenski.

“Minor traffic impacts are expected throughout the day,” he added.

The work is expected to take place at the east side of Route 35 between the southerly Fox Hill condos entrance and the Recreation Center programs.

 

Related posts:

  1. Alternating one-way traffic to slow down Route 35 drivers next week
  2. Alternating traffic on Route 35 set to begin Monday (SLIDESHOW)

Tags: ,

Previous Post Ridgefield artist Debra Schaffer's "Cruise Night" collage to be featured in Wilton
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress