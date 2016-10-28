Most Likely to Succeed: Schools, library and Aldrich team up to present Sundance-selected documentary

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the Ridgefield Public Schools — co-sponsored with the Ridgefield PTA Council, Ridgefield Library and the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum — will host a screening of the film Most Likely to Succeed for the Ridgefield community to open up a discussion about what it means to “re-imagine education.”

There will be two showings of the film: A matinee will take place at the Ridgefield Library Program Room at 1 p.m. and an evening showing will take place at East Ridge Middle School Auditorium at 6:30 p.m.

Following the evening screening, there will be an interactive discussion about the film and re- imagining education for the 21st century.

The acclaimed film Most Likely to Succeed offers an inspiring look at what students and teachers are capable of—if we have the vision and courage to transform our schools. Directed by acclaimed documentarian Greg Whiteley, the film has been an official selection of two dozen of the world’s top film festivals, including Sundance, Tribeca, and AFI DOCS. It’s been featured at leading conferences on education, including ASU/GSV, SxSWedu, Harvard/GoldmanSachs, and NewSchools Venture Fund. Audience members call it the most compelling film ever done on the topic of school. In the past year, more than 2,300 communities have booked a screening of Most Likely to Succeed.

The purpose of this event is to foster meaningful discussion among educators, administrators, parents, students and community members about what education in Ridgefield can be. The entire faculty of Ridgefield Public Schools viewed Most Likely to Succeed at the district’s opening convocation on August 29, 2016. After watching the film, the RPS faculty started conversations to foster opportunities and consider changes they might make in their daily teaching practices and philosophies of education for the coming year. Sharing the film with the rest of the Ridgefield community was of course the next goal. Ridgefield Public Schools continues to be a leading school district in CT because of the strong support of our educators, parents and larger community. Holding a community event gives everyone in Ridgefield the opportunity to be inspired and to imagine possibilities for the future of Ridgefield Public Schools. Born out of these conversations is the start of a community-wide sharing of the Ridgefield Public Schools vision and commitment to moving education forward in the 21st Century. This event is open to the public. Please visit mltsfilm.org for more information about the film.

The screening tour is being co-organized by The Future Project, a fast-growing non-profit transforming inner-city public schools across the country and with a big vision for America’s future.

For additional information, please contact Alison Villanueva, K-12 Humanities Supervisor at Ridgefield Public Schools.