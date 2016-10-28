HAN On Demand: Greenwich at Brien McMahon girls volleyball

Watch Greenwich, the top girls volleyball team in the FCIAC, play to clinch the No. 1 seed the playoffs on the last day of the regular season. In their way is No. 3 Brien McMahon, which with a win could create a four-way tie for first place in the FCIAC. The game will be broadcast live (or later on-demand) in the video player below at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28. The game will also be broadcast later on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600). Check your local listings.

The video player will be embedded here before the game begins. If you don’t see it, refresh your browser.

• Download the HAN Network app for Apple iOS devices

• Download the HAN Network app for Android devices

Greenwich (14-1) is one game in front of Ridgefield, McMahon and Stamford, who are all 13-2. The Cardinals’ lone loss came to Stamford. McMahon has lost to Ridgefield and Trumbull. If McMahon wins and Ridgefield and Stamford finish with identical records, several tiebreakers could come into play to decide the top four seeds in the eight-team tournament, which begins next week.

You can see the complete FCIAC volleyball standings here.

HAN Network will have live coverage of the girls volleyball championship on Saturday, Nov. 5. You can see the rest of the fall schedule here and more about our comprehensive FCIAC postseason schedule here.

How to watch

The HAN Network live broadcast of the game can be seen on this page, at HAN.Network, on affiliate websites including FCIAC.net and on Frontier Communications’ channels 600 and 1600 and on the HAN Network app for Apple iOS and Android devices. The stream usually starts 10 minutes before the event is scheduled to begin. Frank Granito and crew join you five minutes before the contest begins. Keep an eye on our Twitter feed for the latest updates.

It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV and Google’s Chromecast.

The HAN Network is the exclusive FCIAC broadcast partner through the spring of 2018. HAN Network’s broadcasting division streams at least four high school sporting events a week during the school year. This is in addition to daily news, sports, politics and lifestyle studio programs. Check out our broadcast schedule here and be sure to watch Coffee Break, our southwestern Connecticut daily news show at 11 a.m., and join us for sports talk on Nutmeg Sports, Monday-Thursday at 2 p.m. You can watch all the shows at HAN.Network or on demand at live.HAN.Network/han-on-demand/.

You can check out more of the winter schedule at this link. And be sure to follow the HAN Network on Facebook and Twitter for the latest updates.