Three candidates? Let’s make a board!

Three heads are better than one.

The selectmen were so impressed with the three candidates interviewing to become the hearing officer for appeals of open space violations that they decided to create an appeals board so all three could serve.

“I like the idea of three. You’d only need a quorum — two — to hear it,” Selectwoman Barbara Manners said at the Oct. 6 meeting. “The burden wouldn’t be on one person.”

John Fenton is a former advertising executive who has served as child advocate and guardian ad litem for 12 years, looking out for the best interests of some 82 children who’d been removed from homes due to abuse or neglect.

“One of my important assets is I can win the respect and trust of people quickly,” he told the selectmen. “I’m also a law school dropout.”

Ron Gutstein served four terms on the town’s Economic Development Commission and 12 years in the Volunteer Fire Department. Professionally, he’s an institutional sales trader specializing in forestry investments.

“So if someone cut down a tree line, you’d be able to value that?” Selectman Steve Zemo asked.

Using satellite images the industry “can very accurately develop a timber inventory” of areas as large as 160,000 acres, Gutstein said.

Walter Knittel is a retired IBM engineer who volunteers for Habitat for Humanity and serves on the board of directors of the Fox Hill Condominiums — which borders the John Soleri Preserve, enhancing his appreciation of open space.

“Living on the preserve is a great joy,” he said.

“We have three applicants with very different skill sets,” said Zemo. “I’d suggest we appoint three of them for a term of one year.”

The selectmen agreed, unanimously appointing them as a board that will hear appeals from citizens who claim they’ve wrongly been given citations for open space violations that can carry fines of up $250.