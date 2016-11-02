Town ponders new position to aid economy

Listening to recommendations and discussing desired outcomes is just hot air if nothing is done about it.

That was the main takeaway from a Board of Selectmen special meeting Monday night following a presentation from Retail and Parking Task Force consultants Laure Aubuchon and Penny Wickey, who’ve been studying the downtown commercial district for the last two years.

“If you don’t implement anything, then it’s a waste of time and money,” said Arnold Light, chairman of the town’s Economic Development Commission, who urged the selectmen to consider creating a new position, a full-time person to oversee economic development, projects and grant writing.

“We’ll be making a supplemental recommendation to the Board of Selectmen, and we think the position should start in January and be part of the budget,” he said, echoing the sixth and final parking task force recommendation from the consultants — advisers from Westport-based Saugatuck Commercial Real Estate.

Light was not alone in thinking that the first step of the process should be creating a position and hiring somebody as soon as possible.

“The biggest issue is execution and implementation; someone who can take ownership, who has the responsibility and will prioritize and can manage the process and all of its tentacles,” said Wickey during the open dialogue following the presentation. “From my perspective, that’s the biggest concern.”

Dick Moccia, representing the Ridgefield Parking Authority, said the new job wouldn’t be an easy sell to taxpayers.

Aubuchon said the range of salaries for such a position is wide among Connecticut towns, with the lowest being $32,000 — an amount Guilford spends on its economic development coordinator — and the high being $125,400 in Fairfield.

“Some of the positions are part-time and others have a very broad portfolio,” she said.

Timeline

First Selectman Rudy Marconi, who said the board would hold a joint meeting with the EDC to discuss the material presented Monday, agreed with Light that bringing someone on sooner would be best.

He said he would search for a surplus in the town’s current budget before asking for a special appropriation from the Board of Finance.

“We need finance board approval before anyone can be hired,” he told the crowded room of 20-plus residents and merchants.

“But first we need to decide on what we’re looking for before we make any expenditure requests,” he said.

Light said that a salary and a job description will be submitted along with the EDC’s recommendation to create the new parking director position. That will come at the selectmen’s next hearing, Wednesday, Nov. 2.

“I don’t want us to have to wait until after June 30 of next year,” he told the board.

Selectman Steve Zemo agreed that the job should be put on “some sort of fast track.”

“We don’t want to wait until July to start talking about it,” he said. “But I don’t know if we are going to do it by January, either.”

“We can’t just do a one-off on a hire,” said selectwoman Maureen Kozlark.

Call to the bullpen

Light argued that the salary would be for only six months, and wouldn’t necessarily need to include full benefits.

“It’s January to June; it shouldn’t take that much to get it going,” he said.

Zemo suggested that there was someone already on the town’s payroll who could take on the position part-time until a full-time position was created and approved in next year’s budget.

“There’s nobody on our payroll who could do it 100% of the time,” Marconi said.

“I would think we’d want to have someone full-time for this position, and in order to have that we’d need to look at the full budget.”

Zemo persisted with the idea that the town already had someone who could give some time to starting the process.

He asked Rebecca Mucchetti, chairwoman of the Planning and Zoning Commission, about Assistant Planner Adam Schnell.

“The schedule has been a little light for P&Z lately. Could we borrow Adam for two days a week?” he wondered.

Mucchetti agreed that the application schedule had been light this fall, but noted that the assistant planner still had his hands full with office work during the week.

“Does he have enough time to change hats and work 17 hours in Rudy’s office a week?” Zemo asked.

Potentially, the chairwoman said, but it’s a question better directed at Town Planner Joanne Meder.

Marconi asked about Schnell’s skills.

“He has a master’s in planning and one year of experience here as the assistant planner,” Mucchetti said. “He’s also done economic planning and development in Danbury while in school. …

“I think the skill set is there.”