Parking proposals: Zones, electronic permits and alleyways

A parking — or economic development — director wasn’t the only recommendation that Parking Task Force consultants Laure Aubuchon and Penny Wickey made at last week’s special meeting.

There were five other proposed parking initiatives, including:

Establish parking zones within downtown retail district and incorporate non-traditional parking areas to provide designated employee parking areas.

Enforce said zones through license-plate reader (LPR) technology and manpower.

Integrate electronic permit system through the enhanced LPR technology.

Form parking requirements for special events.

Convert current vehicular alleyways to pedestrian walkways and enhance with lighting and street furniture; allow for two-way traffic on Bailey Avenue; and relocate pedestrian crosswalk on Main Street to align with Big Shop Lane. (All former recommendations presented in the town’s 2009 Milone & MacBroom traffic study.)

“Parking has to be the top priority,” said John Devine, a member of the town’s Economic Development Commission. “We’ve been talking about it forever and nothing seems to have changed.

“The current permit system is non-existent,” he said. “If you don’t know where permits are, then the system doesn’t work.

“We need to recall all permits and redo the whole thing,” said Devine, favoring the recommendation that called for an overhaul on how the town regulates and issues permits for downtown parking.

Besides getting the ball rolling with the hiring of a parking director, he said, the next best initiative on the list was establishing parking zones — a “yellow” zone that would create 54 spaces along Main Street, limited to one hour; a “blue zone” that represents the remaining 951 downtown parking spaces within a two- to three-block radius, limited to four-hour permitted parking; and a “green zone” that would exist on the periphery of the blue zone, with all-day parking and preferences for employees from the downtown area.

“This would come at no cost and can be done right away,” Devine said.

“These are quick action steps that we can do coming out of here tonight.”

The selectmen felt that expanding and establishing the zones — in particular the green zone — would come at a cost.

Dick Moccia, who represented the town’s parking authority at the meeting, said he would be happy to sit down with the Board of Finance to review the recommendations and the associated cost to taxpayers.

“These are great ideas,” said Selectman Steve Zemo.

“It’s now up to us to enact some changes that will maintain the economic vitality of our Main Street and downtown shopping area,” said First Selectman Rudy Marconi.