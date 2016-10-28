The Ridgefield Press

Police get bikes donated by BMW of Ridgefield

By Macklin K. Reid on October 28, 2016 in Business, Community, Happenings, News, People, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Showing off the police department’s new bikes on Oct. 17 were, from left, Officer George Romero, Sean Dowd of Ridgefield Bicycle Company, Ed McGill of BMW of Ridgefield, and Officer Fernando Luis. — Macklin Reid photo

Showing off the police department’s new bikes on Oct. 17 were, from left, Officer George Romero, Sean Dowd of Ridgefield Bicycle Company, Ed McGill of BMW of Ridgefield, and Officer Fernando Luis. — Macklin Reid photo

The Ridgefield Police Department’s complement of bicycles is up to four, thanks to a donation of two bikes by BMW of Ridgefield.

“It’s just an effective way to patrol downtown,” said Capt. Bryan Terzian, uniform division commander. “It allows us to patrol areas a cruiser can’t get to — the rail trail and behind certain businesses.

“They do the same things as a cruiser: They stop cars, they answer alarms, handle motor vehicle accidents,” he said. “It’s just a great tool.”

For events that attract sizable crowds to Main Street — like Halloween or Summerfest — the department expects to put all four bicycles on the street, Terzian said.

The bikes also foster good relations with younger people in town, as kids will often come up to check out an officer’s bike.

BMW of Ridgefield has long supported the Ridgefield police, according to owner Ed McGill. “We rely on the police in many different areas,” McGill said. ”We have over $20 million of inventory and they’re in our lot nights as well as days. Also, managing traffic flow on Route 7 to be safe and at reasonable speeds.

“That’s why we love to be part of Ridgefield,” McGill said. “Anytime we can do anything, we’re always happy to support the Ridgefield Police Department.”

Sean Dowd of the Ridgefield Bicycle Company, which sold the bikes at discount, felt the same way. “The bicycle shop is all about community,” he said, “so anytime we have an opportunity to participate with the police or another business, we’re happy to do it.”

No related posts.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Route 35 construction to create "minor traffic impacts" next week Next Post Most Likely to Succeed: Schools, library and Aldrich team up to present Sundance-selected documentary
About author
Macklin K. Reid

Macklin K. Reid


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress