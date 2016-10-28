Festival of Trees fundraiser kicks off Nov. 17

The 14th annual Festival of Trees to benefit Ann’s Place will run from Thursday, Nov. 17 through Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Matrix Conference and Banquet Center in Danbury. This multifaceted event promises to engage and excite everyone, all to fund Ann’s Place cancer support services.

This annual, magical event is the largest fundraiser for the benefit of Ann’s Place; made possible only through the support, generosity, and creativity of business and community volunteers and donors.

“Let’s Party Like It’s 1925…and all that jazz,” a press release said. “Be the cool cats and flappers at our Prohibition Tree Party, celebrating Ann’s Place 25th year in our community and kicking off the Festival on Thursday, November 17, 6:30 – 10:30 p.m.”

Enjoy an evening of crazy fun, vintage cocktails and strolling dinner, click your heels to the music of Sweet Megg & The Wayfarers.

Tickets are $140 per person, period attire encouraged. Don’t miss this roaring ‘20s soiree!

Back by popular demand, is Taps & Trees Craft Beer Fest on Friday, November 18, 6:30 – 10:30 p.m. Souvenir glass to the first 300, live music by Future Tense, dinner by the bite & dessert, admission to Festival of Trees – all for $55 in advance; $65 at the door.

The Festival is open Friday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for assisted living facilities and senior centers; Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. general admission.

Over the weekend enjoy the Grand Raffle of over 100 decorated trees and other wonderful raffle prizes, shop for the holidays, enjoy live entertainment on the hour. Don’t miss the Children’s Character Tea Parties — hosted by Elsa, Anna & Olaf, the Polar Express Pajama Party, LEGO® Artists Challenge, and Robotics Competition.

To purchase your tickets for the ‘20s Party, Taps & Trees, Character Tea, Polar Express PJ Party, or to enter into the LEGO Artists Challenge, visit www.AnnsPlaceFestivalOfTrees.org today.

Email [email protected] or call 203-790-6568 with any questions.