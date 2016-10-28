Health and Wellness Council to host third annual Healthy Living Expo Nov. 5

On Saturday, November 5, 2016, the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce Health and Wellness Council will host its third Annual Healthy Living Expo at the Ridgefield Parks and Recreation Center, located at 195 Danbury Rd. The event is co-sponsored by Elements Massage located at 86 Danbury Rd and Laurel Ridge Health Care Center located at 642 Danbury Rd.

The event focuses on overall health and wellness services available to the public in our own community. Nearly 40 vendors participate showcasing a variety of products and services such as massage, neuro-feedback, osteopathy, skin care, elder care options, community wellness initiatives, chiropractic, youth activities, nutrition, CPR and more.

The Ridgefield Police Department will also be on hand to perform car seat inspections in the Founders Hall parking lot along with a drug take-back booth.

The Recreation Center will be hosting a variety of hour-long, free classes beginning at 8am which will run throughout the morning. The free classes include Zumba, Spin, Yoga and Family Fitness and pre-registration is strongly encouraged due to limited space by calling 203-431-2755.

The Healthy Living Expo is free to attend and the first 150 attendees will receive free “swag bags” full of goodies as well as a passport to present at the vendor tables to be stamped which will earn them raffle tickets for great prizes.

Food will be available for purchase and is provided by Greens on the Go and there will also be an olive oil tasting!

For more information visit destinationridgefield.com or call 203-438-5992